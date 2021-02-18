Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin – a going out memoir

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 07:30 Hits: 4

An incisive history of London, LA and San Francisco recalls the sights, sounds and distinctive smells of gay life from the 1990s to today

Saturday, 23 May 2015 was an important day in Irish history. It was the day when the votes were counted in the same-sex marriage referendum, with 62% in favour. There was a big celebration in the grounds of Dublin Castle, with politicians on a platform, all miraculously on our side. On Irish television news, the headlines informed the nation that Panti Bliss, a brilliantly articulate campaigner, had arrived at Dublin Castle, as indeed she had.

Being gay was all the rage just then. Leo Varadkar, minister for health, soon to be taoiseach, had announced that he was gay, as did a former minister from the other main party, as did a well-known TV news journalist. That day it would not have been surprising had all the bishops of Ireland arrived in their finery to let us know that they, too, wanted to join our club.

One group in San Francisco 'could be detected from a distance by the stink … Each seemed to have a magnificent ass and be writing a book'

