Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 19:00 Hits: 1

SPLC

Miller made national headlines when the Christian "ex-lesbian" took her and her ex-partner's daughter to a religious community in Nicaragua after she lost custody.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/child-kidnapper-lisa-miller-behind-bars-escaping-law-decade/