Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 12:00 Hits: 2

From designing rugs in Paris to painting visions of human suffering … the origins of some of the 20th century’s most iconic artworks

Francis Bacon didn’t just create some of the most unforgettable images of the human figure in 20th-century painting. He created “Francis Bacon”, a legendary persona: big beast of the London art world, wild man and bon vivant, whose raw painterly gift – he is one of only three British artists to be given two retrospectives at the Tate Gallery in their lifetime – was matched by his appetite for champagne, gambling and rough sex with East End crooks. His death in 1992 triggered a run of tell-all biographies, including first-hand accounts by his friends. What further revelations, you wonder, can there be?

Most of the surprises in this landmark new biography of Bacon, the first for 25 years, concern his early life and career, which turn out to have been – at least outwardly – embarrassingly conventional. Born in Dublin in 1909 to Anglo-Irish gentry, Bacon grew up in a series of big country houses, with dashes to England during the Irish revolutionary period. He was severely asthmatic. One of his childhood memories was being shut into a dark cupboard by a housemaid for long periods; he said that the feeling of asphyxiation resembled an asthma attack. He also remembered the entire family hiding in their locked rooms at night, in dread of a visit from the IRA. Suffocation, confinement, a sense of terror – the foundations of Francis Bacon, man and artist, were being laid.

Though he was 'stunned' by Picasso’s work in Paris, his initial response was to go and create more Wilton atrocities

He was terrible at meeting deadlines because he was so often drunk, broke, or in a state of sexual crisis

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/feb/10/francis-bacon-revelations-review-a-landmark-biography