Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 15:42 Hits: 3

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation for many women in terms of health, employment and unpaid work, resulting in increased levels of poverty, debt and mental health deterioration. Violence and financial abuse against women and girls also continues to intensify during the local and national lockdowns. This is according to the January 2021 report, Lessons Learned-Where …

Continue reading "Women’s Budget Group: Lessons Learned-Where Women Stand at the Start of 2021"

The post Women’s Budget Group: Lessons Learned-Where Women Stand at the Start of 2021 appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-budget-group-lessons-learned-where-women-stand-at-the-start-of-2021/