'Diversity dilemma': world's most inclusive parliament still faces battle for change

While the face of New Zealand’s parliament is changing, its rules and norms are drawn from the experiences of white men

Starting any new job, “the first day, you feel nervous,” says Ibrahim Omer, one of New Zealand’s new MPs. “This is no exception.”

The 53rd parliament, which resumes sitting on Tuesday, is the most diverse in the nation’s history, with nearly 50% of the 120 seats held by women, 11% LGBTQI representation and 21% Māori MPs (25 members).

