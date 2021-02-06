The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How we stay together: 'Turns out we’re really stubborn'

High school sweethearts Bronwen Write and Emma Wilson no longer face a ‘perfect storm of teenage angst’, but their fondness for each other’s company endures

Names: Bronwen Write and Emma Wilson
Years together: 11
Occupations: tender writer and retail

In year 12, Bronwen and Emma bonded over their shared dislike for their English literature teacher. Both admired the teacher they’d shared the previous year but despaired of this one. “She was obsessed with Jane Austen,” says Bronwen scornfully. Yet there was an upside. “It made us bond even more than the year before,” says Emma, “so I’ll take it as a good thing in the end.”

We’re very aware that some things probably won’t ever change ... nobody's perfect

We’ve probably come out of our shells a lot more

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/feb/07/how-we-stay-together-turns-out-were-really-stubborn

