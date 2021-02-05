The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Joanna Cherry sacking brings SNP trans rights row off Twitter and into the light

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Analysis: some say sacking will reassure voters worried about transphobia, but others say it will have ‘chilling effect’ on debate

Last Wednesday’s SNP Westminster group meeting was fraught, by all accounts, with MP after MP telling their leader, Ian Blackford, that they had had enough. Some were on the verge of tears, reporting lengthy phone calls persuading valued activists not to leave the party, while others raised angry exchanges and repeated threats to sue on social media.

The context was the increasingly toxic row within the SNP over transgender law reform, and later that evening, the party leader, Nicola Sturgeon posted a video statement on Twitter in which she stated categorically that there was “zero tolerance” towards transphobia in her party.

Related: Several women 'close to quitting SNP over gender recognition plans'

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/feb/05/joanna-cherry-sacking-brings-snp-trans-rights-row-off-twitter-and-into-the-light

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version