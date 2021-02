Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 17:00 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

From school sports to putting doctors in prison for treating trans patients, lawmakers in these states want to make people's lives harder.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/31-anti-transgender-bills-filed-20-states-gop-targets-schoolchildren-nationwide/