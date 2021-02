Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 19:00 Hits: 0

Shutterstock

The judge said the state couldn't even say why it required both top and bottom surgery to correct the gender marker on a driver license.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/federal-court-nixes-alabamas-ban-trans-people-correcting-driver-licenses-without-surgery/