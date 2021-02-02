Pete Buttigieg becomes first openly gay person confirmed to US cabinet

Articles

Pete Buttigieg won Senate approval on Tuesday as transportation secretary, the first out gay person to be confirmed to a cabinet post. He will be tasked with advancing Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change.

Buttigieg, a 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Biden’s one-time rival during the Democratic presidential primaries, was approved on an 86-13 vote.

