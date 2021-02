Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 22:00 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

She was the mean girl we all had to endure in middle school and now she's running for Governor of Arkansas, hoping no one notices everything she says is a lie meant to make herself look better.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/sarah-huckabee-sanders-doesnt-just-believe-big-lie-told/