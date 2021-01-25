The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Women’s Budget Group press release: Mothers on the lowest incomes are nine times more at risk of losing their job due to school closures in the UK

New data analysis shows the pressures facing families over school closures and managing paid work. Parents on lower incomes are reporting significant financial implications of school closures with nine times more parents on the lowest incomes reporting risk of losing their job, compared to higher-income parents. This is according to the January 2021 analysis from Women’s Budget Group, Fawcett Society, Women’s Budget …

The post Women’s Budget Group press release: Mothers on the lowest incomes are nine times more at risk of losing their job due to school closures in the UK appeared first on Equally Ours.

