Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:09 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

The women were protesting with a sign that said, "It takes more than heterosexuality to be a good parent," until men wearing masks surrounded them and it turned violent.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/two-lesbians-attacked-counter-protesting-anti-lgbtq-demonstration/