Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

When people first learn of nonbinary identities, they question why people would suddenly be identifying as anything other than a man or a woman. We tend to be resistant to change that we do not understand.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/gender-binary-old-news/