Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

Men in Aceh province were detained by vigilantes before being caned in public

Two gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province have been publicly caned 77 times each after they were reported to police by vigilantes who raided their apartment.

Human rights groups have condemned the spectacle, which was watched by dozens of people in the capital Banda Aceh, as brutal and medieval.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/29/gay-men-caned-77-times-in-medieval-punishment-in-indonesian-province