Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot/TikTok

The professor said her "convictions" prevent her from using trans people's pronouns. Not even the school's gay-straight alliance will help.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/trans-student-goes-viral-amazing-response-teacher-refused-use-correct-pronouns/