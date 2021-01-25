The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hate crime charge added in attack on gay Louisiana teenager

Holden White was attacked by another teen, charged with attempted murder, last June

A hate crime charge has been added to attempted murder in the case of a gay Louisiana teenager who was attacked by another teen he met on a dating app last year.

Police initially said the evidence did not support a hate crime in the attack on Holden White, who spent days in a coma and nearly a month in the hospital and still does not have full use of both hands. White said the other teen wrapped a cord around his neck so tightly he lost consciousness and that he woke up in a bathtub where the assailant repeatedly slashed his wrists.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/25/hate-crime-charge-added-attack-gay-louisiana-teenager

