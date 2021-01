Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 23:00 Hits: 5

Simon & Schuster promotional image

Donald's lesbian niece shares the very few words she has left for him: "Your father would be horrified by what a loser you turned out to be."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/mary-trump-may-change-name-doesnt-share-loser-uncle/