'Why isn't crying manly?': a comic and a Bake Off star ask what makes a man

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 8

In their new podcast, Great British Bake Off contestant Michael Chakraverty and Mark Watson probe all aspects of masculinity

“I was baking in a fairly well known tent in Berkshire and was crying into a deep fat fryer”, the 2019 Great British Bake Off contestant 27-year-old Michael Chakraverty says of the inspiration behind his new podcast – Menkind. “Lots of men were messaging me, telling me that I was weak … And I couldn’t work out why crying wasn’t manly.”

The deep fat fryer incident in episode five triggered something, and after meeting the comedian Mark Watson online during lockdown last year, the pair decided to work together on a podcast around what masculinity looks like, interviewing a range of personalities, from performance artist Travis Alabanza to presenter Riyadh Khalaf and Olympic diver Tom Daley.

I’d like to feel that as I get older, I continue to be stimulated by the minds of much younger people

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/jan/25/michael-chakraverty-mark-watson-menkind-podcast