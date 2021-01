Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 2

MSNBC/Screenshot

Dr. Fauci made his most open rebuke of the Trump administration to date during his MSNBC appearance. "I had pressure put on me, but I resisted it."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/trump-blocked-dr-fauci-going-rachel-maddows-show-months-biden-already-let/