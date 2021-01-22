It's a Sin review – Russell T Davies has created a masterpiece of poignancy

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 4

Humour and humanity are at the heart of this sublime series about London’s gay community in the 1980s, from the creator of Queer as Folk

Russell T Davies’s new drama, It’s a Sin (Channel 4), is something of a companion piece, 20 years on, to his groundbreaking masterpiece Queer as Folk. The latter was the riotous celebration of gay urban life as led by three friends broadly representing different stages of exploration as they embraced life as hot single men. In essence it was a gorgeous fantasy, designed to counteract both the historic worthiness and prejudice surrounding such depictions.

What it did not do was look much at the darkness out of which such freedom had emerged and which still shadowed the lives of its Canal Street party people. It didn’t, in short, deal with the effects of Aids on the gay community.

