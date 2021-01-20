Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Kristen Antoinette Gray accused of breaching Indonesia visa by promoting the island, selling her e-book and offering consulting

An American woman is being deported from Bali over suspected immigration violations after her tweets that celebrated the Indonesian resort island as a low-cost, queer-friendly place for foreigners to live went viral.

Kristen Antoinette Gray arrived in Bali in January last year and ended up staying through the coronavirus pandemic. Her posts on Twitter, including comparisons between Bali and Los Angeles, offers to advise on travel, and links to buy her e-book, began going viral in Indonesia on Sunday.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/20/us-woman-who-tweeted-about-dream-gay-lifestyle-in-bali-to-be-deported