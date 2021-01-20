The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US woman who tweeted about dream gay lifestyle in Bali to be deported

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Kristen Antoinette Gray accused of breaching Indonesia visa by promoting the island, selling her e-book and offering consulting

An American woman is being deported from Bali over suspected immigration violations after her tweets that celebrated the Indonesian resort island as a low-cost, queer-friendly place for foreigners to live went viral.

Kristen Antoinette Gray arrived in Bali in January last year and ended up staying through the coronavirus pandemic. Her posts on Twitter, including comparisons between Bali and Los Angeles, offers to advise on travel, and links to buy her e-book, began going viral in Indonesia on Sunday.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/20/us-woman-who-tweeted-about-dream-gay-lifestyle-in-bali-to-be-deported

