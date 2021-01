Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 14:01 Hits: 4

DC Department of Transportation / LGBTQ Nation composite

Jeff Marootian has worked in public administration for over 15 years, and out for 25. He may be the voice Biden goes to regarding staffing in environmental offices.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/joe-biden-adds-another-gay-man-administration-key-environmental-adviser/