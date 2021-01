Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

When a dignitary visits the United States, they'll meet Rufus Gifford first - and the "celebrity" diplomat always makes a good first impression.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/biden-picks-gay-former-ambassador-rufus-gifford-prestigious-position-chief-protocol/