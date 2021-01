Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 23:00 Hits: 7

Brave Space Alliance/Facebook

Tyianna “Davarea” Alexander was shot while walking down the street. Samuel Edmund Damián Valentín was killed before his body was dumped in the middle of a highway.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/transgender-people-killed-chicago-puerto-rico-wave-violence-continues/