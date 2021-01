Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

The Trump loyalist declared "Enough is enough! Count me out!" after the riot. So why was he visiting the White House and flying to Texas on Air Force One with the president?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/don-lemons-takedown-lapdog-lindsey-graham-sharp-will-cut/