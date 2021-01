Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 18:00 Hits: 9

Shutterstock/Alex Gakos

Two Republican congress members, attending so they could aid the seditious riot by objecting to some state's electoral college votes, were already COVID positive - and knew it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/dem-lawmakers-start-testing-covid-positive-gop-reps-refused-wear-masks-lockdown/