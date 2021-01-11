The Guardian view on Starmer and the family: these bones need flesh | Editorial

Articles

A progressive politics with a strong commitment to family relationships is certainly possible, but needs more details

Sir Keir Starmer’s sincerity when he talks about family is palpable. On Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs last year, as in a speech given on Monday, he appeared most animated when speaking of his feelings towards his parents, wife and children. The bonds between generations, and couples, clearly mean a great deal to him, as they do to most people. In 2021 our society is more honest than it used to be about the degree to which such relationships can and do go wrong. But our ties to the people we share our lives with remain, for most of us, an enormously important aspect of who we are.

Policies geared towards families have always been part of social democratic politics. The Child Poverty Action Group, one of the charities supported by the 2020 Guardian and Observer appeal, helped persuade Harold Wilson’s Labour government to introduce a new child benefit, paid to mothers, in the 1970s. Under New Labour, the Sure Start programme channelled funding at under-fives as part of a successful effort to reduce child poverty. More recently, the Labour peer Alf Dubs led a campaign to give child refugees the right to be united with family members.

