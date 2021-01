Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 3

Politico / Screenshot

The bill is written and the votes are there in both houses. The measure just needs the commitment of the Biden administration to make it a priority.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/joe-biden-needs-push-equality-act-first-100-days-president/