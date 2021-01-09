Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 15:19 Hits: 2

Developer of Joiners Arms site in Hackney pledges cash to find the LGBTQ+ community a new home.

A property developer has promised to pay £100,000 to fund a “pop-up LGBT+ bar” to give Londoners an inclusive place to meet during the demolition and redevelopment of a popular gay nightclub.

The Joiners Arms in Hackney was an institution, attracting a host of famous names among its regulars, including Alexander McQueen, Rufus Wainwright and Sir Ian McKellen, before it was bought and closed by the developer Regal London in 2015.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/09/property-developer-funds-pop-up-gay-bar-as-condition-of-planning-permission