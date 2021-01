Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

Screenshot

Fearing further incitement of violence, Twitter has put an end to covfefe. (Unless Trump commandeers the @FLOTUS account.)

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/twitter-finally-bans-donald-trump-takes-account-years-antagonism/