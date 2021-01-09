Billy Porter: ‘My church said I would never be blessed if I chose to be gay’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 09:30 Hits: 3

The actor and singer on RuPaul’s Drag Race, learning how to be loved, and why no actor could play him in the film of his life

Born in Pennsylvania, Billy Porter, 51, studied drama and moved to New York in 1991 to appear in Miss Saigon. He went on to star in Kinky Boots, winning the 2013 Tony award for best actor in a musical, and a Grammy for the soundtrack. In 2018, he was cast in Netflix’s Pose, which will return for a third series. He is married and lives in New York state.

What is your greatest fear?

That I will be forgotten and my legacy won’t matter.

