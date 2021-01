Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 17:02 Hits: 2

Twitter/Douglas Emhoff

She just had to see the "Kamala La La Tree." So do you.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/kamala-harris-visits-d-c-s-gayborhood-see-christmas-tree-decorated-honor/