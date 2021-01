Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 13:58 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

"Women have been through such hell over history," Izzard said. "I hate the idea we are fighting between ourselves."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/01/trans-comic-eddie-izzard-defends-j-k-rowling-transphobia-accusations/