‘I felt like I was born again’: first non-binary person granted UK refugee status

Initially refused asylum, a judge on appeal ruled that Arthur Britney Joestar would suffer persecution if sent back to El Salvador

Refugee status has been granted over a person’s non-binary status for the first time in a UK court, following a landmark ruling.

The judgment, in the upper tribunal, was decided in the case of Arthur Britney Joestar from El Salvador after concluding that they would face persecution for their identity if they returned to their home country.

