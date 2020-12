Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 16:00 Hits: 9

Shutterstock

The root of the inequalities in the United States and many other nations rests on a foundation, a system, of patriarchal white supremacy benefiting from so-called laissez-faire “free market” capitalist economics.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/systems-need-change-u-s-fight-inequity-joe-biden-task/