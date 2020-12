Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 20:00 Hits: 12

Keamber Pearson/Militia Media

"They could not believe, they refused to believe, they wanted to deny what the people had said and spoken in terms of Georgia flipping blue."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/queer-organizers-georgia-working-overtime-flip-senate-blue/