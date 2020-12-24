Articles

Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020

Human rights organisation says allegations that Nicholas Opiyo withdrew over $300,000 in funds are ‘frivolous’ and ‘fabricated’

Nicholas Opiyo, one of Uganda’s most prominent human rights lawyers, has been charged with money laundering.

Opiyo, known for representing LGBTQ+ people, appeared before magistrates in Kampala on Thursday and was remanded in custody until 28 December.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/dec/24/uganda-charges-leading-lawyer-for-lgbt-rights-with-money-laundering-nicholas-opiyo