Uganda detains leading lawyer for LGBT rights on money-laundering charges

Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Opposition figures say charges against Nicholas Opiyo, known for defending the rights of society’s most vulnerable, are baseless

Security agencies in Uganda have arrested a prominent human rights lawyer over alleged money laundering.

Nicholas Opiyo, known for representing LGBTQ+ people, was arrested in a restaurant in the capital, Kampala, on Tuesday by plainclothes security and financial intelligence officers.

