MacKenzie Scott beneficiaries include food banks and tribal colleges

Scott’s funds also benefited civil rights groups and disability services

MacKenzie Scott’s extensive list of beneficiaries includes 61 YWCA and 44 YMCA associations across the US, as well as more than 4o food banks and 30 Meals on Wheels services. 

More than 30 higher education institutions benefited, including several tribal colleges such as Navajo Technical University and historically Black colleges and universities, such as Morgan State University, which has received $40m (£30m), the largest private gift in its history. 

