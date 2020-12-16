Senior faith leaders call for global decriminalisation of LGBT+ people

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

More than 370 sign declaration demanding ban on conversion practices before UK conference



Senior faith leaders from around the world are coming together at an event backed by the UK government to call for an end to the criminalisation of LGBT+ people and a global ban on conversion practices.

More than 370 figures from 35 countries representing 10 religions have signed a historic declaration ahead of a conference on 16 December in a move that will highlight divisions within global religions.

