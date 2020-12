Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 16:07 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

Shorter Pence: If you want to use God as a license to discriminate, vote for Republicans.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/pence-uses-anti-lgbtq-dog-whistle-rally-georgia-republicans-special-election/