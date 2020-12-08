After no club dancefloors for almost a year, last night was cathartic, joyous and sweaty | Ben Neutze

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 00:05 Hits: 4

Sydney and Melbourne nightclubs are finally open (with a few Covidsafe caveats) – and for LGBTQI people, an essential space has returned

The perfect lockdown anthem came pretty early in 2020: Charli XCX’s frantic, party-thirsty Anthems, from her album released in mid-May. She starts by declaring “I’m so bored” before recounting days in lockdown and everything she desperately craves about partying: anthems, late nights, her friends, “the heat from all the bodies”. Charli also misses New York – although the city that never sleeps is still very deep in its Covid-induced nap.

It’s a different story in Australia where, after seven months, Sydney and Melbourne finally got the green light to return to nightclubs on Monday. There was one sticking point: no more than 50 people on the dancefloor at once, with enough space for one person per four square metres.

Related: Goodwill, good luck and good hand hygiene: major Australian performing arts companies' 2021 season guide

Related: With queer spaces closed due to Covid, I feel more disconnected than ever from who I am | Benjamin Riley

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/08/after-no-club-dancefloors-for-almost-a-year-last-night-was-cathartic-joyous-and-sweaty