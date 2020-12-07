Articles

Published on Monday, 07 December 2020

József Szájer mocked over mode of escape from police raid on gay orgy in Brussels held in breach of Covid rules

It is the drainpipe that launched a thousand memes: the escape route used by József Szájer, who has resigned as an MEP and member of Hungary’s ruling rightwing Fidesz party, as he attempted to flee the scene after Belgian police raided a gay orgy he was attending.

After surfacing in internet jokes and street art, it even made a cameo appearance in the Hungarian parliament on Monday, as the opposition MP Zoltán Varga brandished a length of drainpipe at Fidesz MPs during a parliamentary session.

The drainpipe has become part of #Hungary’s political consciousness. MP Zoltan Varga of opposition DK, wielded one in parliament, telling Fidesz MPs: "God, country, family, right? Don’t mess around. You're the govt of public money, cocaine & hookers. That's your reality.” #Szajerpic.twitter.com/f5nmyOGMvT

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/07/hungarian-mp-berates-disgraced-ex-mep-with-a-length-of-drainpipe