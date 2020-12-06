The Observer view on the high court's ruling on puberty blocking drugs for children | Observer editorial

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020

The court was correct to halt a disturbing trend among clinicians to assume those as young as 10 were fit to make life-altering decisions about gender identity

Can a child consent to life-altering and irreversible medical treatment as part of transitioning their gender? This was the fraught question at the heart of the case that Keira Bell took against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, which runs the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) for children with gender dysphoria. The high court’s landmark ruling clearly sets out that in referring children as young as 10 for puberty-blocking drugs, GIDS has been misinterpreting the law on child consent. It will ensure that children will now receive the protection to which they are legally entitled.

Bell’s story is distressing. From the age of four or five, she started to prefer clothes and games society associates with boys. As a teenager, she felt disgusted by her body and became depressed; then, at 14, she started to question her gender identity and researched transitioning online. At 15, she was referred to GIDS. She started taking puberty blockers when she was 16 and testosterone at 17, then had a double mastectomy when she was 20, three years ago. She has since decided to stop taking testosterone and has transitioned back to being a woman. “I made a brash decision as a teenager… trying to find confidence and happiness, except now the rest of my life will be negatively affected,” she said in her court submission.

