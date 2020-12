Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 20:00 Hits: 3

Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock

Pelosi's simple response in support of Joe Biden's policy is being painted as a "plan" by the two to "force" schools to let trans students participate in school activities.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/speaker-pelosi-supports-trans-students-intern-questioning/