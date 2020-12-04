Tackling homophobic attitudes: the straight men who play for gay rugby clubs | Megan Maurice

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 04 December 2020

Prevailing attitudes in the game are forcing some players to seek more inclusive environments

The most common question Morgan Trainer gets asked when he proudly tells people he plays for the Sydney Convicts is: “Why would you play for a gay rugby club?”

For Trainer, the answer is simple. “Why wouldn’t I play for a gay team?” he says. “What’s one reason why I shouldn’t play for those guys? They’re nice guys and they’re good sportsmen.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/dec/05/tackling-homophobic-attitudes-the-straight-men-who-play-for-gay-rugby-clubs