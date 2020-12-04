Baby Born From 27-Year-Old Frozen Embryo Brakes Record

Articles

Molly Everette Gibson is a baby that was born in October 2020. However, she could’ve been born at any point in the last 27 years, because her embryo was frozen and placed in a cryogenic freezer in the Midwest back in 1992.

The embryo remained in hibernation until it was packed in a liquid nitrogen shipper back in 2012 and sent to an embryo adoption facility, and a fertility specialist transferred it to the uterus of Tina Gibson in February this year.

Gibson had been praying for a baby for five years, but she didn’t know that she will be making history. A viable pregnancy 27 years after the embryo was frozen sets a record for the longest-frozen embryo known to have come to birth. In fact, Molly beats the record which was set by her older sister, Emma Wren Gibson, who started as an embryo that was frozen for 24 years.

The mom told CNN that with Emma, they were just so smitten to have a baby, and with Molly, they’re the same way.

She finds it funny that they’ve broken another world record with Molly.

Gibson’s pregnancy was helped by the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville that stores frozen embryos.

Families can use the frozen embryos that parents have decided not to use, which are then transferred to the adoptive parent’s uterus.

Although the world didn’t know much about the viability of older embryos before Emma and Molly were born, doctor Jeffrey Kreenan, the center’s president and medical director assured Gibson that the age of the embryo wouldn’t affect the outcome. In a press release, he said that both Emma and Molly’s births are proof that embryos shouldn’t be discarded because they’re ‘old’.

People still question whether the age of the embryo makes a difference in an embryo’s successful birth, but the center assures that there’s no difference.

About 75 percent of all the donated embryos manage to make the thawing and transfer process, and between 25 to 30 percent of all implants are successful.

