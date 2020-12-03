Lord Maginnis faces 18-month suspension for homophobic bullying

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020

Peer found to have bullied security guard and three MPs, including using homophobic language



A peer who verbally abused a parliamentary security guard and called an MP who complained about it a “queer” is facing suspension from the House of Lords for at least 18 months following a report by a conduct committee.

Ken Maginnis was found to have used abusive language to a parliamentary security officer as he tried to enter the estate without his pass.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/dec/03/lord-maginnis-faces-18-month-suspension-over-homophobia