Lord Maginnis faces 18-month suspension for homophobic bullying

Peer found to have bullied security guard and three MPs, including using homophobic language

A peer who verbally abused a parliamentary security guard and called an MP who complained about it a “queer” is facing suspension from the House of Lords for at least 18 months following a report by a conduct committee.

Ken Maginnis was found to have used abusive language to a parliamentary security officer as he tried to enter the estate without his pass.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/dec/03/lord-maginnis-faces-18-month-suspension-over-homophobia

