Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 16:02 Hits: 4

White House

Her opponent in the special run-off election is Rev. Raphael Warnock. He is an ardent supporter of LGBTQ rights.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/georgias-kelly-loeffler-donating-senate-salary-anti-lgbtq-group/